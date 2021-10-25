Watch: Mother dresses baby up as Bridgerton duchess, inspired by hit show

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Introducing Lady Emerie Bridgerton, Duchess of Milford. 

The 9-month-old is the daughter of Ariana Wagner, a local professional photographer. Wagner says every year she goes all out for Halloween.

Now that she had her first child, Emerie is the star of multiple costume photoshoots.

Image courtesy of Ariana Wagner, professional photographer and mother

Wagner says she wanted to create a pop culture costume and one of the biggest shows this year was Bridgerton — a big hit on Netflix.

Wagner started re-creating Daphne’s outfit and went from there.

