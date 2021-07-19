More than 20 dogs surrendered to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of dogs were surrendered by their owner over the weekend and now local shelters are stepping up to care for these dogs.

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter took in 28 dogs on Friday. This rescue was an even bigger deal because they had no place to put them.

Nearly 30 dogs surrendered by their owners are now in quarantine receiving care at griffin pond animal shelter in South Abington Township.

“We were reached out for help from the dog warden about a potential you know hoarding situation going on that needed help so we ended up with about 28 dogs here,” said Nancy Reese, the kennel manager.

The dogs were surrendered from a home out of the county. Griffin pond described it as “a situation that spiraled out of control”.

“This is the second hoarding situation that we’ve had within the last 6th months,” said Jeanie Sluck a volunteer.

Officials say there are no charges with the owner surrender. The dogs’ ages range from puppies to possibly four years old.

“They did have issues, GI issues when they came in. They came in vomiting… A lot of medical issues that were concerning,” said Reese.

The increase in surrenders over the past year has contributed to the shelter exceeding its capacity. With little room for these recent rescues, other organizations stepped up to help.

“We did have friends with paws step up they took 7 puppies so far and Blue Chip took dogs as well,” stated Reese.

13 dogs and puppies remain in a room cleared just for them, because there was nowhere else to put them.

“The reason they were put in the community room is we’re out of space, all of our dog kennels are completely full,” said Reese.

“They just made the room OK. They took our community room, and right now it’s filled with linens outpouring from the public, which is fantastic, but you know what this is more important so they just rearranged everything and they made room for all these dogs,” stated Sluck.

So what’s next for these pups?

“So after they’re out of quarantine then they’ll up for adoption,” said Reese.

The shelter is not currently taking applications for these dogs they tell us they are currently working to help even more animals from the same home.