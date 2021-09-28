Moosic residents express concern over borough’s solution for potential Spring Brook flooding

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The borough of Moosic held a demonstration Tuesday morning of what it believes is a solution to potential flood problems from Spring Brook.





The borough wants to use an installed flood gate, during high water situations. which has sat idle for roughly a quarter-century along Route 502, near the junction with Interstate 81.





Borough Administrator Jane Sterling calls the use of the gate “a good thing” but some residents aren’t so sure.





Some claim installing the floodgate combined with any flooding along a bridge on an upper part of the highway will potentially trap them in their neighborhood.

