MILTON, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One tree farm in Montour County is already bringing the holiday spirit to local homes.

Stan Kohl opens up the shop at Kohls Stony Hill Tree Farm just like he does every single morning. Since purchasing the farm back in 1986.

The Christmas store and tree farm is open seven days a week all year round. A staple to thousands of families, especially during the holiday season.

“We’ve had people coming 20, 30 years even, so it’s nice to be that part of somebody’s traditions, that’s for sure.”

Kohl says customers came as early as November 1st to pick out and cut their own Christmas tree. Stating as long as you give it water and TLC, it’ll last through Christmas.

He explains the recent heavy rain and the late spring frost didn’t damage too much of the nearly 30,000 trees on his property.

“You always have weather issues. It doesn’t matter whether you’re growing Christmas trees or strawberries, but it’s part of farming.”

He says they’re actually hoping for cold weather to stick around.

“They hold up a lot better in the cold weather. Plus you need three good frosts before you start cutting the limbs off to make the wreaths so that hardens off the branches.”

Now when you buy a Christmas tree, you need somewhere to put it so of course, they sell their traditional Christmas tree stands, but this shop here in Montour County is known on an international level for some of its Christmas tree stands.”

“We actually have a world record with Guinness for the largest collection of Christmas tree stands.”

Displaying more than 1200 of those stands, and selling over 100-thousand ornaments – we asked Kohl if it is ever too early to decorate for Christmas.

“Oh, I don’t think so! Decorate when you feel you are ready.”