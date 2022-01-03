Montage Mountain starts the new year with some new snow

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Even though we’re not seeing snow ski resorts are finally able to start making it. It comes after some mountains had to close for a few days due to warm weather.

“We’re very excited. You know we had some cold temps in December, which is always bonus skiing for us. It’s looking really good in the next two weeks leading into MLK weekend in January. It is still very early in the season. We have about twelve weeks to fourteen weeks of skiing left. And we are really excited to see the change in the weather. The guys that are out there doing snowmaking. So much more goes into it than people realize. I’ve been here for six years and I don’t even know half of it. The algorithm that those guys use for what ideal conditions are is about ten pages long. Those guys are the best at what they do. And they have been working hard for the last couple of weeks, and pulling overnights. Doing everything they can to get us open and in great condition.” said Kevin Morgan, an employee at Montage Mountain Resort.

For some like Huffman, the New Year means a new job in the ski industry.

“I work here over the summer as a lifeguard, and basically I needed more hours and I’ve never skied or snowboarded in my life and I figured this would be fun to work here. I was totally surprised I thought it would be like forty degrees out this morning and then I walk outside and it’s like twenty. So I brought my heavier coat.”

With temperatures expected to remain in the thirties for most of this week, operators here at montage mountain ski resort are thrilled.

“Oh! Absolutely! I mean my phone has been blowing up with texts messages from all the people that work up here, excited about the weeks to come. As soon as we see the temperatures dropping down to those ideal numbers. And we’re always looking weeks ahead. You know, we’ve seen this coming, and we’ve been preparing. And it’s here, and winter’s finally here,” said Morgan.

Montage mountain re-opens today at noon.