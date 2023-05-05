WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tons of pounds of dirt have taken over the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, transforming it into an indoor track for an action-packed event on four wheels.

Monster Jam has made its way back to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, an event where fans can watch world-class drivers tear up the dirt and compete in intense competitions of speed and skill.

But how does one get involved in such an adrenaline-packed career?

Linsey Read, Scooby-Doo truck driver, says “Everybody has a different path on how they get in. I was a huge fan growing up, so I would come to all these shows and I was just so in awe by all the drivers.”

Read is the only female driver of the monster jam tour, giving inspiration to younger fans like she once was.

“That’s the best part of my job is being able to go to arenas and show that we’re here. Not just to compete, but you know, we’re winning titles.”

Driver Bernard Lyght showed us the ropes of his megalodon truck.

He says seeing the massive trucks performing stunts is a huge awe factor for fans coming out.

“There is nothing like a good donut. Whether you’re doing them or eating them, I love donuts. But also we do some incredible things, we do moonwalks, sky wheelies. I also love sky wheelies,” said Lyght.

The empty arena is soon to be filled with thousands of fans eager to take part in Monster Jam, that excitement from the crowd is something Lyght says fuels his love for the sport.

“My absolute favorite thing to say and actually experience is people coming up after and saying, ‘Hey, I’m in my 70s, 80s and all of you just made me feel five years old again.’ it is the best heartwarming feeling.”