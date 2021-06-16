Monroe County police looking for missing woman

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) – Police are seeking assistance in locating a woman that went missing Tuesday in Monroe County.

According to a release from the Stroud Township Regional Police, 35-year-old Marjorie Pierrot was last seen in the area of Bridle Street in Stroud Township around 11:00 o’clock Tuesday night.

Pierrot is listed as being 5’5, 250 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

Police believe Pierrot may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.