Monroe County police looking for missing woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) – Police are seeking assistance in locating a woman that went missing Tuesday in Monroe County.

According to a release from the Stroud Township Regional Police, 35-year-old Marjorie Pierrot was last seen in the area of Bridle Street in Stroud Township around 11:00 o’clock Tuesday night.

Pierrot is listed as being 5’5, 250 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

Police believe Pierrot may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos