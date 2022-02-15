Monroe County native takes home Super Bowl win

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many in the Poconos celebrated the LA Rams Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals this past weekend, because of a local connection to one Monroe County community.

The Stroudsburg Mountaineers had their eye on former high school graduate Sebastian Joseph-Day, who plays nose tackle for the Rams.





Joseph-Day known locally as ‘Bash’ now holds the title of Super Bowl champion. He graduated from Stroudsburg High School back in 2013. He played college football at Rutgers University and was a sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

After claiming the starting nose tackle position in 2019 Joseph-Day suffered a pectoral injury in October. Despite his injury, the Stroudsburg community and athletic department wished him the best of luck in the big game. Taking rest and working back his strength Joseph-Day was able to play alongside his teammates when they defeated the Bengals 23 to 20 on Sunday.

This is now his second Super Bowl appearance with the Rams.