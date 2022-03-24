MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County Meals on Wheels kicked off its annual Community Champions week.

The event is held each March for meals month.

The champions week is meant to bring more awareness to the organization’s fight against hunger and the need for volunteers





Eyewitness News spoke to the special events coordinator of meals on wheels, along with a volunteer of meals on wheels, and one of the women who received meals.

This year is also special because it’s Monroe County Meals on Wheels’ 50th anniversary.

Reporter Sydney Kostus will have more on this story on later editions of Eyewitness News