New video released of deadly NJ police encounter with Saylorsburg man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY (WBRE/WYOU) — The New Jersey State Attorney General’s Office released video and the 911 call of a police-involved shooting in Knowlton, New Jersey that left a Saylorsburg man dead.

The Monroe County man was shot and killed by New Jersey State Police on November 7 during a traffic incident.

According to a release from police, 34-year-old Timothy Parks from Saylorsburg, Monroe County, was inside his car with a dog after he had apparently crashed into a ditch.

In newly released video by the New Jersey State Attorney General’s Office, police can be seen approaching Parks and attempting to make contact when he produced a gun and fired it, hitting the dog. Police returned fire and struck Parks, killing him.

Police are investigating the events that lead to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos