New video released of deadly NJ police encounter with Saylorsburg man

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY (WBRE/WYOU) — The New Jersey State Attorney General’s Office released video and the 911 call of a police-involved shooting in Knowlton, New Jersey that left a Saylorsburg man dead.

The Monroe County man was shot and killed by New Jersey State Police on November 7 during a traffic incident.

According to a release from police, 34-year-old Timothy Parks from Saylorsburg, Monroe County, was inside his car with a dog after he had apparently crashed into a ditch.

In newly released video by the New Jersey State Attorney General’s Office, police can be seen approaching Parks and attempting to make contact when he produced a gun and fired it, hitting the dog. Police returned fire and struck Parks, killing him.

Police are investigating the events that lead to the shooting.