PRICE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)– An 81-year-old male was found dead in Brodhead Creek on Saturday, May 21, police say.

Officials say the 81-year-old man was fly fishing in Brodhead Creek off of Stites Mountain Road with one of his friends. While fishing in the creek, the victim turned to yell to his friend and fell into the current.

In an interview with police, the victim’s friend stated he lost sight of the victim and ran to his vehicle to alert emergency services of the incident.

First responders located the body of the man downstream.

According to the Monroe County Coroner, the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.