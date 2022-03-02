Monroe County Fire Company fighting for control with its own township

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County Fire Company is at odds with its township over a new ordinance that would give the township more control over the company.

The Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company is a private corporation but the new ordinance gives the township almost total control of the fire department.

Fire company President and Assistant Chief Ed Tutrone said he wanted all fire company members to see it before they give their input, so the company held a meeting Wednesday night to discuss the 13-page ordinance proposed by township supervisors.

It’s 10 pages longer than the current ordinance which has been in place for several years, and it would allow the township to wield a lot of control over the fire company, and the firefighters are not necessarily on board with that dynamic.

“It’s not just taxpayer money, we do fundraising. All these trucks that you see in here, probably 5 or 6 million dollars worth of just trucks, that’s not the equipment. That was not only paid with taxpayer money, it was also paid with donations. It was also paid, Coolbaugh Township gives us money.” said Tobyhanna Township Fire Company President Ed Tutrone.

Tutrone also went on to explain that they are a 501c3 non-profit and not legally affiliated with the township.

The proposed ordinance states if the board of supervisors believes the fire company is not performing effectively, supervisors have the power to appoint their own fireboard. Their fireboard would have total authority over the fire company.

“This is a guilty until you prove yourself innocent type of document,” says Chief Troy Counterman of the Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company

The proposed ordinance also states that the board of supervisors has to approve elected fire chiefs and assistant chiefs. And it gives the board of supervisors control over all fire company expenditures, and the equipment and trucks the fire company purchased would now be owned by the township.

President and Assistant Chief Tutrone said “Them having control of this fire company because they believe we’re delinquent. Another one is going to be the equipment that they tell us what we can and can’t buy. If we want to go to the bank and take a loan out and buy something we have the credit to do that we’re going to do it.”

President and Assistant Chief Tutrone says the fire company hasn’t had any issues in its 92 years of service and he doesn’t know why the township is pushing for this.

The township does have the authority to do this under the existing ordinance.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the township manager but has been told the township will release a public statement soon to communicate the township’s explanation of the proposed fire ordinance.

You can read the drafted ordinance for yourselves here.