STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A historical association in the Poconos broke ground on a new expansion to help showcase its history that dates back to the 1700s.

Taking a step inside the history of the heart of the Poconos.

The Stroud Mansion located on Main Street in Stroudsburg has been standing tall since 1795.

The building once housed founder Jacob Stroud, before his son Daniel took over, making it his mission to set up the town.

“Laying out the streets, donating land for churches, for schools, and selling off lots to encourage people to move into his new town of Stroud, is what he called it,” said Executive Director Amy Leiser.

Since the 1900s the mansion has served the Monroe County historical association and its mission to educate the public on its local history through thousands of artifacts.

“This is a jewel, it really is and I think we all spend time traveling to see other places and learn other facts and we have this wonderful building, this wonderful organization right here in our own backyard,” said Leiser.

Starting this week, you’ll notice construction taking place on the property all part of its ‘Heritage Center’ expansion project that has been years in the making.

The project will add 7,000 square feet of space for the museum, including an elevator and a community space to better fit community outreach.

Boardman Ken Sandri says they’re excited about parts of the project like its selective demolition, exposing parts of the mansion like a rubble stone wall from the 1700s.

“It’s so interesting to look at all these parts of the mansion that haven’t been seen for many years. Some of it hasn’t been seen for 30 years, some hasn’t been seen for over 200 years.”

The heritage center is set to open to the public in the Spring of 2025.

The Monroe County Historical Association says this project is done solely on fundraising in the community. For more information on how you can help out, head to their website.