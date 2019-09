Dickson City, Lackawanna County (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are search for a 2-year-old boy who went missing from Lackawanna County.

The Dickson City Police department is searching for Silas Wheeler.

Wheeler is in the presence of his mother 34-year-old Stephani Peck.

Peck may be operating a dark green BMW in poor condition.

The two are believed to be in the area of Dimmock, Susquehanna County.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.