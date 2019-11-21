Minersville Water Authority Hears Complaints of Dirty Water

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Minersville held a water authority meeting Monday after a bunch of residents complained about dirty, brown water in the area.

The water authority heard from residents and engineers on the community’s brown water. Authorities say though there likely will not be a resolution any time soon.

“There’ve definitely been cases of dirty water in the system and what we’re trying to do is be able to show that there’s a series of improvements that need to be made to be able to address that and as the manager noted at the meeting, the hope is over the next three years we can basically try to rectify that,” Donald Cuff of Entechen Engineering said.

“I’m hoping to hear that they are at least looking at making some progress but when I look at other communities that are mentioned in the news, they’re changing the infrastructure at a much faster rate with less money involved. I’m confused as to why Minersville cannot do the same,” Minersville resident Kathleen Stone said.

Minersville Water Authority tells Eyewitness News a resolution is likely to take months despite the public outcry.