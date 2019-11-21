Minersville Sidewalks To Be Improved

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s an early Christmas gift for one local borough.

We won’t see the results for some time. This lump sum of money for the Minersville Borough will help its residents. Beth Goodman lives on Sunbury Street in Minersville and regularly walks her dogs on the street. But many times, the condition of the sidewalks creates obstacles.

“Some of them have no curbing so you know the dogs want to run off because they don’t see the curb,” Goodman said.

The good news is, the borough of Minersville now has a plan to make things easier for Goodman to walk her dogs, and anyone else walking up and down the street.

“Anytime a community can invest in the main corridor, not only do the residents benefit because they see the community investing in the town, but also those that travel through,” Donald Cuff, Minersville Borough engineer said.

The borough received a state grant for more than $700,000 to improve the streets and put up year-round decorative lights along the main drag. These improvements along Sunbury Street will start right about where the new veteran’s park is and go all the way up to Third Street. And the bonus, this grant has a zero percent match so it won’t cost taxpayers a single dime to give these deteriorating sidewalks new life.

“It takes the burden off of homeowners who are responsible for their sidewalks so they don’t have to fork out $5,000 when their sidewalks become unsafe,” councilman Ian Mahal of the Minersville Borough said.

Rebuilding streets and charm in the borough of Minersville. The Minersville Borough has other projects in the works, which include upgrading the traffic lights and PennDOT is installing ADA ramps for the sidewalks. They haven’t yet set a time for when the project will start.