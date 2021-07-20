Minersville fire displaces nine residents and kills three pets

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Nine people have been displaced after a home caught fire in Minersville early Tuesday morning.

Police and Firefighters responded to the 400 block of North Street for reports of a fire.

A man, named Frank Steckler, said that he’s lived in that home for ten years.

Steckler was rescued through the second story window by a Minersville officer.

He said three of his pets have reportedly perished in the fire. One pet survived.

The American Red Cross is assisting in recovery efforts.

