MILLVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Millville is celebrating 250 years. During their week-long carnival, visitors are welcome to enjoy a variety of gained food and music.

This year some of the organizers have arranged for something special to commemorate 250 years.





Some of the organizers asked the community to donate for loan various memorabilia they have throughout the years from Millville.

All of it is on display throughout the week in a tent. I’m speaking with those organizers about what made them Collins community this year, and some of their favorite memories and stories about Millville.