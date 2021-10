DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Milling and paving work is set to begin Monday, causing some traffic headaches for drivers in Lackawanna County.

The work will be happening on Main Street in Dickson City at the intersections of Boulevard Avenue and Dundaff Street. There will also be milling work done on Main Street near Viewmont Drive.

Police are asking drivers to find an alternative route, if possible.

Work is expected to last until October 13.