EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A verdict has been reached in the trial of Michael Horvath, who was accused with the abduction and murder of his co-worker Holly Grim.

Horvath has been found guilty of criminal homicide, fabrication of evidence, abuse of a corpse, kidnapping to facilitate a felony, and kidnapping to inflict injury and/or terrorize.

Horvath was found not guilty of obstructing administration of law or other government function.

The family of Holly Grim could be seen hugging and crying after the verdict was read.

His sentencing is set for September.

