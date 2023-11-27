POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County woman is helping families navigate through difficult times, in a creative way.

The art of sewing takes skill and patience.

“My happy place is sewing. It’s my relaxation,” said Christina Leake, thread artist at Thread and Ink Designs, LLC.

It’s a hobby Christina Leake has been doing since she was a little girl, making endless creations. But just three years ago Leake was introduced to memory bears, handmade bears made up of a special piece of clothing.

“These can commemorate, you know, the loss of a loved one, they could commemorate an event you want to remember, they could pretty much commemorate anything you want,” stated Leake.

Piecing together 30 pieces along with some stuffing, Leake has made around 150 bears. Even one for her husband who lost the use of his leg in an injury.

“Before he got hurt, he used to love riding on the trails on his bike, go hiking through the trails and so I took one of the athletic shirts he would wear and incorporated it into a bear for him,” explained Leake.

Leake is now using her talents to help local families in New Philadelphia after two teens were found murdered last month.

“I could not imagine losing my own children like that. So I reached out on Facebook because I didn’t know how to contact them and asked them if they would like me to make a bear for them,” expressed Leake.

The work of thread and a needle to make a memory come to life.

“I just want to be able to bring comfort, some sort of comfort to those that have lost and just bring a smile. Just let some warmth back into their lives,” said Leake.

You can find more details on Leake’s memory bears on her Facebook page.