STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As parts of our area like the Poconos prepare for more snow, one non-profit is taking extra precautions to make sure its clients have food on their table.

Packeted cooked chicken, soup, and pudding. Shelf-stable items that are safe to have in your home in case of an emergency.

At Monroe County Meals on Wheels, executive director Alyssa Koeck is putting these items inside emergency bags for their clients ahead of NEPA’s next winter storm.

“If we have a day where we can’t deliver, we and they know that they have something in the house to eat until we can resume regular delivery.”

The non-profit delivers food Monday through Friday to more than 275 people in need of assistance to get their next meal.

But when it comes to a snowstorm, backup plans like emergency bags and delivering meals early are needed in case volunteers can’t drive on dangerous roads in a storm.

“It requires a lot of prep work, a lot of flexibility on the part of our volunteers, and a lot of being proactive in trying to get out ahead of it,” says Koeck.

Koeck says fortunately they haven’t needed to use the bags yet this year – but they have needed to place a delay on delivery due to the weather.

“Having that extra hour gave us the chance to make sure all those side roads, those dirt roads, those back roads that we deliver on were clear.”

While they’re seeing climbing numbers of their services in Monroe County, Koeck says the biggest thing one can donate is time, especially during a storm.

“If you have a jeep, a four-wheel drive car, something that you’re willing to take out and you like the challenge of driving in snow in some of our northern regions of the county, we absolutely welcome you.”

For more information on Meals on Wheels and what you can do to help, head to their Facebook page.