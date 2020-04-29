Mayor Cognetti extends Scranton’s disaster declaration through May 15th

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – In a release sent out Wednesday afternoon, Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti announced the extension of the city’s disaster declaration to continue through at least May 15th.

“As we continue to combat the COVID-19 public-health crisis it is important to remember that the

pandemic is ongoing and we must stay the course of mitigation measures. Models continue to show

that our aggressive local measures have made a difference and prevented the worst – but we have to

keep going. Particularly as the warmer weather arrives, we must continue to stay home unless

necessary, wear masks, and socially distance.”

“Please keep the health and safety of our community in mind as we continue through these challenging times.”

The declaration includes the assurance of police and public works services. It also reaffirms the continued closure of parks and facilities, along with the use of remote technology to conduct city business when possible.

Attached are documents that include what city facilities remain closed and which are accessible to the public, along with a more detailed look at Mayor Cognetti’s extension of Scranton’s disaster declaration.

The city is available to provide resources and any resident in need should contact the Mayor’s Office at (570) 348-4101 or by emailing scranton311@scrantonpa.gov.