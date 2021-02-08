Mask requirement across National Parks, including the Upper Delaware

BEACH LAKE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Due to an executive order requiring masks on for federal employees, contractors, buildings and lands, the National Park Service (NPS) has implemented a mask requirement for employees, visitors, partners and contractors.

Masks must be worn in National Parks, like the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River, at NPS buildings, facilities, narrow or busy trails, overlooks and historic homes.

Across the nation, other park mitigation efforts include limits to one-way trails and even temporary closures.

You can check road closures trail access and updates on the NPS website.