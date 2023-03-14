MT. POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A March winter storm brought snow to the region Tuesday morning and in some areas, it’s impacting the morning commute.

Mt. Pocono, off Route 940, was experiencing heavy wind gusts in the area. Snow accumulations were hard to see due to the strong wind.

The roads were completely covered and plows were working across the region trying to keep them driveable.

“Check your vehicle out too, make sure you have a full tank of gas in case you do get stuck in traffic or a closed road. Make sure you have an emergency kit, maybe a blanket, a phone charger, medication if you need it, and maybe something to eat because we’ve had instances on the interstate where roads have been closed for hours upon hours,” said PSP Trooper Anthony Petroski.

If you’re hitting the road today give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination as many parts of our area are seeing worse conditions than other.