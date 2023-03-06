WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — March brings the madness for sports fans tuning into college basketball.

Organizations in Luzerne County want to remind those betting on the games that it won’t always be a slam dunk.

March Madness tournament reaches millions of fans across the nation, many tuning in for their favorite team, but it also spikes numbers in gambling.

Stefanie Wolownik is a prevention supervisor with the Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services.

“It’s right at your fingertips, I mean you have a little computer in your hands. Plus when you’re using your debit or credit card, it’s not like you’re using real money because you’re not handing money over to a cashier.”

She says gambling grew 400 percent during covid.. And their mission is to help raise awareness about problem gambling during the month of march.

One way they spread the word is through a ‘stacked deck’, a curriculum taught to Luzerne County Students.

“We’re teaching them that there is nothing wrong ith gambling, it’s a form of entertainment, but they need to gamble responsibly,” Wolownik says.

Eighth-grade students had the opportunity to draw posters sharing the risks of betting your buck.

“The younger that you start gambling, whether it’s with video gaming or you get a scratch-off or you play bingo or something like that, the more likely you are to have a gambling problem when you get older,” says Wolownik.

Another way they are getting out their message is by partnering with ‘Path to Recovery’ in Hazleton.

Prevention director Eileen Panzarella says knowing the signs are key.

“They might be borrowing money, asking you for money a lot. They’re lying about what they’re doing or where they’re at. They’re chasing losses, you know they lost and they’re immediately trying to go back and recoup their losses.”

With Pennsylvania ranked second in gambling use, they say being responsible is a priority.

“Know your limits, you know how much are you willing to lose? It’s a form, you know gambling is a form of recreation and it’s exciting, but you have to have your limits,” Panzarella says.

If you think you or someone you know has a gambling problem, you can head to the responsible play website.