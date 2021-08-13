Man taken to hospital after shooting in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Scranton are currently investigating a shooting in the city after one man was shot Friday morning.

The call came in for a gunshot victim in the 1000 block of Capouse Avenue near Ash Street just before 10:30 a.m. Police were seen putting up crime scene tape around the area as they conducted the investigation.

Police say one man was shot and transported to the hospital. There is no word on his condition. One person was taken into custody at the the scene.

The streets in that area have been blocked off and drivers should avoid the area.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it’s released.