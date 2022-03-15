Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting that occurred while making rap video

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has pleaded guilty Monday to the accidental shooting death of a man that occurred last year.

According to a release from police, 21-year-old Ziaire Mouzone was at a party on Lloyds Lane back in March of 2021 when a gun he was holding discharged, striking Diavian Tooley in the chest.

A witness who spoke with police said a rap video was being filmed at the residence when the shooting took place.

Tooley was taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where he died several weeks later.

Mouzone pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence, his sentencing is scheduled for May 2.