Man jailed after attempted robbery

(WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of attempted robbery is off the streets after running into a railing while fleeing police.

Hazleton police arrested 27-year-old Wander Ramirez Moya. They say he was armed with a screwdriver early Saturday morning when he tried stabbing a man over a money issue.

It happened outside the victim’s home at Lincoln and Fourth Streets. When police showed up, Ramirez Moya took off on foot, but while turning a corner, he ran into a railing, flipped over it, and fell.

He was jailed Saturday night in Luzerne County.