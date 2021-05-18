Man facing child trafficking, prostitution charges after Kingston Police Department online sting

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A New York man is facing child trafficking and prostitution charges after Kingston police say they caught the suspect during an internet sting.

Court papers say Robert Strait, 53, offered Michael Robinsky, 42, to chat with who they thought was a teenage boy — but was an officer posing as one during the sting operation.

According to court papers, Strait told officers the boy was too young for him but knew that his friend, Michael Robinsky, likes young guys. He also told officers he has, in the past, sent young guys to Michael and Michael had sexual relations with them.

Police say Robinsky had conversations of sexual nature with who he thought was an underage boy. Robinsky was apprehended when he arrived to meet with the boy, and charged with unlawful contact with a minor.

Strait is facing trafficking of a minor, promoting prostitution of a minor and unlawful contact with a minor.

Police say Strait “recruited, enticed and solicited who he believed to be a 15-year-old boy knowing or recklessly disregarding that the minor would be subjected to sexual servitude”.