Man dies after tree cutting incident in Wayne County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Wayne County man died after a tree cutting incident in the area of Elk Lake and Larkin Lane, the Wayne County coroner announced.

The coroner arrived on the scene on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. and pronounced the deceased male dead at the scene. He was later identified as 27-year-old David Lee Haring.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

