TREMONT TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a victim in a distribution center bathroom in Tremont Township, according to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

The victim is stated to be an employee who was cleaning the men’s bathroom when the suspect walked in and asked them to perform oral sex on him.

Police say after the employee said no multiple times and attempted to walk out of the bathroom, the man grabbed the back of their shirt and forced them to perform oral sex.

The man admitted committing the crime to PSP Schuylkill Haven on June 26 and was charged with involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, indecent assault, and unlawful restraint.