DINGMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after police say he was going 99 mph in a 65 mph zone and would not stop for officers.

According to state police, on August 19 at approximately 4:26 p.m., Dondre Waterman, a 25-year-old male from Middletown New York, led police in a chase on Interstate 84 after they attempted to pull him over for speeding in Pike County.

Waterman was driving a 2001 Toyota Supra and police say he could not be stopped before entering a work zone. A traffic stop was attempted after he exited the work zone but Waterman fled at high speeds, police said.

Waterman exited I-84 at Exit 53 and continued down State Route 6. He then hit a ditch, causing him to lose control and hit another vehicle moving in the opposite direction police say.

The vehicle Waterman struck rolled several times before stopping on its roof and hitting the front of another vehicle.

According to state police, one person involved in this crash was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital to be treated for their injuries and later transferred to Geisinger for emergency surgery.

State police say Waterman was taken into custody and charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless endangering, and other related traffic offenses. He was interred at the Pike County Correctional Facility.