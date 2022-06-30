BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man from Bloomsburg was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges for allegedly robbing a juvenile at gunpoint.

Bloomsburg Police say 19-year-old Jamal Anthony Butler, along with three other individuals, followed a juvenile victim after he exited his home on Millville Road at 2:30 am.

As the victim began walking towards Irondale Road, officers said the four men surrounded the victim and pointed a firearm at him.

Investigators said the assailants searched the victim’s pockets and stole his car keys, wallet, and cell phone valued at $260.

Officials said Butler proceeded to the Bloomsburg Diner where police received a report of vandalism to a vehicle.

Upon investigation, police said they found a backpack in the vicinity of the vandalized vehicle containing the property of the previously mentioned robbery victim.

After police reviewed nearby surveillance video and forensic evidence, they said they were able to identify Butler as the individual involved in the robbery as well as two additional vehicle break-ins.

Butler was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, and other related offenses. He is being held in Columbia County Prison in lieu of $150,000 cash bail.