TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As we near the end of ski season snow in the forecast is a relief for ski resorts in our region.

March is the time of year normally when skiers and snowboarders are getting in their final runs of the season. But with snow and cold temperatures in the forecast, director Erick Mezzina of Camelback says they are keeping the slopes open throughout March.

“Obviously, Mother Nature has the final say in that, but we’re looking really good and the way march has been forecasted out, below average temperatures with above average precipitation being snow, we’re looking good.”

The unseasonably warm temperatures this winter have led to Camelback relying on its more than 1,500 snowmaking guns to keep all 36 of its slopes covered. A job that takes a village to accomplish around the clock.

“Between checking snow quality during the daytime and then at night, either making snow or our groomers farming snow, I mean there’s a lot of hard work put into this to keep the conditions the way they are,” said Mezzina.

On Saturday, the resort’s annual pond skimming event is set to take place.

“Typically, it is something that signifies like an end-of-season party, but for here at Camelback this year, we’re doing pretty well so we’re going to call this more or less a start of spring skiing kind of party,” said Molly Coneybeer, the Director of Marketing at Camelback Resort.

Digging out the pond comes all down to a science and this year, skiers and snowboarders are tasked with skimming across this pond, which is 90′ long.

Participants are then judged on their outfits, skim, and splash with a chance to win a season pass for next year.

“Sometimes you make it, sometimes you don’t, but it’s really fun to see everyone dress up in goofy costumes and just have a lot of fun and you know, you never know what’s going to happen in there,” said Coneybeer.

Camelback’s pond skimming event kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, and Eyewitness News reporter Sydney Kostus will be in attendance as a celebrity judge.