PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This time of year marks the height of kitten season, leading to an overflow of four-legged friends at local animal shelters.

Purrfect Mugs Cat Cafe in Plains Township is not your average coffee shop. You walk in, order a coffee, and take it inside the cat den, to hang out with more than 20 furry friends.

“I absolutely fell in love with the concept and just knew I had to bring one to this area.”

Owner Vikki Kenyon says cats like Mr. Wobbles and senior cat Gizmo, are up for customers to play with and potentially adopt from the shop.

“All of our cats come from Whiskers World, they’re a local rescue, foster-based. They’re an amazing group of women that do a lot for the community and we’re happy to be partnered with them.”

The den is filled with all kinds of personalities from sleepy to high-energy, making the perfect pet for anyone looking for a companion.

“There’s a lot of cats in here actually right now that are just as playful and just as fun as dogs and you don’t have to take them outside in the winter,” said Kaylee Wert.

And even if you’re not looking to adopt many stop in to just hang out with the felines.

“All different non-profits, work outings, schools, they come here and we allow 12 people in the room, so it’s a good place to you know kind of decompress, and relax, and hang out with the cats; good therapy,” said Kenyon.

Since its opening just over two years ago, nearly 200 cats have been adopted through the shop, and especially during June named National Adopt a Cat Month, workers at the cafe say they love to see the cats find their forever home.

“That’s hands down the best part about this job. It’s the most rewarding thing, getting to see them find their perfect place, their perfect home, is the best part,” says Wert.

Purrfect Mugs Cat Cafe is open Wednesday through Sunday. Owners recommend scheduling an appointment if you’d like to spend time with the cats.