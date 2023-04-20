STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than half a million wishes have been granted to children with critical illnesses through the non-profit Make-A-Wish.

Make-A-Wish blue stars line the inside of Texas Roadhouse in Stroudsburg. The one putting them up? Someone that is more than grateful for the non-profit.

Kassandra Larranga is a former Make-A-Wish child that was diagnosed with aplastic anemia at the age of one.

The diagnosis is a rare but serious blood condition that occurs when your bone marrow can’t make enough new blood cells. Something the family was told there were two treatment options for.

“One of them was being to take the medicine and to consistently take it. I was isolated for a year in my home, and I wasn’t able to leave. The other option was a bone marrow transplant. No one in my family was compatible with me for a bone marrow transplant, so my mom got IVF (In vitro fertilization) and that’s how my sister was born.”

Fortunately, the medicine took and Larranga was granted her wish to go to Disney World.

Now in remission ever since, she’s made it her mission to help others fighting their own illness through Texas Roadhouse’s Make-A-Wish fundraiser.

The annual fundraiser in Stroudsburg raised around $10,000 last year.

To donate to the fundraiser, head to the texas roadhouse on stroud mall road. If you’re not in the Stroudsburg area, all Texas Roadhouse locations are collecting money for Make-A-Wish.