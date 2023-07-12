LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two local hospitals announced major changes, one is gearing up to welcome more patients while the other has put an end to an important service.

Geisinger announced their nearly $900 million expansion plan for Geisinger Wyoming Valley Wednesday morning. On the other hand, Wilkes-Barre General Hospital announced they would immediately end their childbirth services Tuesday night leaving many mothers-to-be with a choice to make.

Wilkes-Barre General Hospital has provided care for just over 150 years, but after Tuesday night, one important service for women ended abruptly.

“To ensure patient safety, Wilkes-Barre General Hospital will end childbirth services effective July 11, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.,” the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “Despite efforts to do so, the hospital is not able to secure necessary staffing on the unit. After today [Tuesday], the hospital will no longer provide planned inpatient labor and delivery services.”

Mothers-to-be will now have to choose other local options such as Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, or Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Geisinger Wyoming Valley is the closest option for expecting mothers who would normally head to Wilkes-Barre General, and with a $900,000,000 expansion underway, they are ready for some new patients.

The hospital announced the multi-hundred-million dollar plan to nearly double its size on Wednesday.

“We really couldn’t be more excited for our community, for our patients, our members, our staff. It’s really something to celebrate,” said Geisinger Wyoming Valley Interim VP of Facilities, Planning, and Construction Dan Landesberg.

They intend to add private inpatient rooms, new and improved operating rooms, and more beds for more patients.

Patients like the many mothers who will be switching to their care.

“Certainly we’ve felt the impact of the consolidations, but we’re doing our best every day. We have wonderful physicians, we have wonderful nurses, we’ve got a comprehensive program to take care of them between here and Geisinger CMC and Geisinger Medical Center. As a system, we’re dedicated to maternity care and they could get excellent care with Geisinger,” Landesberg told 28/22 News.

And if a patient does need to switch hospitals, what about insurance?

“We have financial counselors, they’re always willing to meet with patients to talk through options. Certainly we hate to turn anybody away and we’re all about making better health easier. I think the first step is to just call our access center and we could get you in the right direction,” Landesberg explained.

Geisinger Wyoming Valley says they expect to break ground next spring and they hope to have the new expansion open by 2028.