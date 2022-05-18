WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There were some voting problems, yet again, in Luzerne County during the primary.

Some voters were forced to drive to the polls twice on Tuesday because there were a handful of polling locations across the county that had problems as the polls opened. The Luzerne County director of elections says they began addressing minor problems early in the morning. They say the majority of the issues were the result of human errors on behalf of poll workers the problems were quickly resolved.

Eyewitness News caught up with a woman in Plains Township who had to come back to her polling location to cast her ballot.

“It had happened here once before so honestly what can you do and we were able I’m lucky enough that I was able to come back later I think it would be different if I couldn’t have come back I would be more frustrated,” said Jacqueline Misunas, Plains Township resident.

The Luzerne County Board of Elections tells Eyewitness News that a lack of staffing forced them to put a pause on counting the remaining mail-in ballots around 5:00 p.m. The election bureau is currently operating with about 14 to 15 county employees this year. Last year, they had about 30 to 35.

They plan to begin counting again Wednesday morning at Penn Place. Election officials say it will take a good part of the day to count those ballots.