Mail-in and absentee voting registration deadline today

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, in order to vote by mail-in or absentee ballot in the 2020 Primary Election, your completed application for registration must be received in the county election office by Tuesday, May 26 at 5:00pm.

The 2020 Primary Election will be held on June 2nd. Please note this date if you plan to vote using an absentee or mail-in ballot.

The deadline to return your mail- in or absentee ballot for the Primary Election is 8pm on June 2nd, postmarks do not count.

For more information on applications or voting click here.

