Madden brings home $500,000 grant for pedestrian and bike safety improvements in Stroudsburg

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Rep. Maureen Madden, D-Monroe, said she is pleased to announce that a $500,000 grant has been awarded to Stroudsburg in Monroe County for bike and pedestrian improvements to the downtown area.

Madden said a bike lane will be added to 12 blocks of Main Street and the sidewalks will be improved for pedestrians.

“The new bike lanes will make driving, biking and walking in downtown Stroudsburg safer,” Madden said. “The borough is making Bank Alley a one-way auto alley at low speeds and the other portion of the alley will be restriped to allow a bike lane to connect Stroud Greenway and downtown.”

Additionally, Madden said, a bike lane parallel to Main Street will be added through an existing alleyway. Construction is set to begin on I-80 and the I-80 Task Force requested the borough come up with alternative modes of transportation for the 5-year project.

In addition, Monroe County Transit Authority is installing nine bus stop/bike posts locations along Main Street.

“We are so proud of our beautiful downtown area and this grant will contribute to a sense of community pride with additional recreational and transportation options for everyone, young and more mature,” Madden said.

The funding comes from Pennsylvania’s Multimodal Transportation Fund Program.