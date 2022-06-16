WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County community is preparing for its Juneteenth celebration this weekend.

“I think all of our ducks are in a row. We are ready to have some fun and celebrate Juneteenth,” said Lisa E. Williams, the president of the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP.

The Lycoming Tri-County NAACP met with its members and sponsors to put some finishing touches on their upcoming Juneteenth celebration.

It’s their second year hosting the event in Williamsport.

“We actually have Pan-An African dance troop. We have a line-up of vendors so there’s going to be food, water, ice like it’s just going to be a great time,” Williams said.

There will also be live music and plenty of dancing.

This year, there is more support from sponsors.

“I’m excited to be a part of it. We’re only as strong as our community and this is a good chance for us to not only give back to our community but for the community to be a part of us,” said Shannon Massey of Lycoming Engines, a sponsor of the event.

Seven residents will be honored for their remarkable contributions to the area. One honoree says the news came as a shock.

“It’s a little overwhelming and humbling at the same time because we’re like what did we do that was special?” said Janice Todd, one of the seven honorees.

Local activist, Sharee Clark is the keynote speaker for the event.

She says it’s all about learning about our history and figuring out ways to progress.

“I think events that bring us back to the ‘why’ in a collective way, helps us to move forward in the ‘what’ so we can get the job done together,” Clark explained.

The Juneteenth celebration begins at 8m on Saturday at Brandon Park.