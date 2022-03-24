WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County high school basketball team is headed to their championship game.

It’s the first time in decades they’ve had their team compete in the final round.

There was plenty of school spirit and excitement here at St John Neumann Regional Academy. This is the first time since 1972 years they’ve had their basketball team playing in the state championship.

The students filled the gymnasium Thursday morning and were waving their pom-poms and chanting their team on. This is something none of the students or players have experienced during their time at the school.

Corey Agnew, a junior, says he still can’t believe they’ll be competing for the state title in just a few hours.

“It’s just a lot of excitement and joy that we’re going to this together.”

The Neumann Knights will be playing in Hershey at 2:30 pm. and they’ve got plenty of support and prayers coming from their community in Williamsport.