Luzerne County spraying local areas for mosquito control

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County will help get rid of certain flying pests this week.

The Luzerne Conservation District (LCD) Mosquito-Born Disease Control Program, will be using truck-mounted ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control spraying procedures in residential and recreational areas for adult mosquito control.

The procedure will begin at sundown on Wednesday, September 22nd in the following municipalities:

West Wyoming Borough

Exeter Borough

Plymouth Borough

Nanticoke City

Hanover Township

Residents are recommended to stay indoors during this operation. High populations of nuisance mosquitoes, such as those capable of transmitting the West Nile Virus, have been detected in these specific areas. Although ongoing testing and surveillance may change or cancel areas where control work is anticipated.

The truck-mounted ULV sprayer will be conducted by the LCD, as employees will be onsite for the procedure. The product used will be the Aquaduet applied at a rate of one ounce or less per acre. The product was decided to provide quick and effective control of adult mosquitoes.

The material being sprayed has a very low toxicity profile to mammals and will have an insignificant impact on non-target insects and the environment.

Individuals can take a number of precautionary measures around their homes to help eliminate mosquito-breeding areas, including:

Dispose of cans, buckets, plastic containers, ceramic pots or similar containers that hold water.

Properly dispose of discarded tires that can collect water. Stagnant water is where most mosquitoes breed.

Drill holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers.

Have clogged roof gutters cleaned every year as the leaves from surrounding trees have a tendency to plug drains.

Turn over plastic wading pools when not in use.

Turn over wheelbarrows and don’t let water stagnate in birdbaths.

Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools not in use and remove any water that may collect on pool covers.

If a resident has stagnant pools of water on their property, they can buy BTI products at lawn and garden, outdoor supply, home improvement and other stores. This naturally occurring bacterium kills mosquito larvae, but is safe for people, pets, aquatic life and plants.

Also, these simple precautions can prevent mosquito bites, particularly for people who are most at risk:

Make sure screens fit tightly over doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out of homes.

Consider wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors, particularly when mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk, or in areas known for having large numbers of mosquitoes.

When possible, reduce outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk during peak mosquito periods, usually April through October.

Use insect repellents according to the manufacturer’s instructions. An effective repellent will contain DEET, picardin, or lemon eucalyptus oil. Consult with a pediatrician or family physician for questions about the use of repellent on children, as repellent is not recommended for children under the age of two months.

If the procedure is canceled due to weather conditions or other unexpected events, the event will be rescheduled for Thursday, September 23rd. Please contact LCD at 570-674-7991 extension 6 if there are any questions or concerns.