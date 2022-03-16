LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The selection process for the new Luzerne County Manager is winding down. The county council is interviewing the three candidates for the position all through the week.

The person chosen will be the head of the Legislative Branch of the county government.

Eyewitness News speaks with County Council members about what they are looking for in the manager and what priorities they believed he or she should focus on moving forward.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have the full story tonight on Eyewitness News.