Luzerne County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for drug trafficking

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Nanticoke man has been sentenced to 96 months, or eight years, in prison for distributing Fentanyl in the community.

36-year-old Vincent Carter was found guilty of distributing fentanyl on multiple occasions in March of 2019. A search of his vehicle and residence revealed more fentanyl as well as packing materials.

Carter’s sentence will be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Kingston Police Department, the Nanticoke Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. It was also part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.

