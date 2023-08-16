STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Wilkes-Barre has been indicted for allegedly robbing a bank by the federal grand jury in Scranton.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 29-year-old Damen Drakeford allegedly robbed the M&T Bank located at 900 North Ninth Street in Stroud Township on July 14.

An investigation was conducted by the Stroud Area Reginal Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force which resulted in the charges against Drakeford.