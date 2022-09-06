LARKSVILLE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Larksville Fire Chief told Eyewitness News four firefighters were injured in a fire Monday afternoon.

Fire Chief Mike Petriga from the Larksville Fire Department said his company responded to a report of a house fire around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to Petriga, three firefighters were hospitalized and one was treated on the scene of the fire and released. Two of the hospitalized firefighters were treated and released as of noon on Tuesday.

Officials said one firefighter is still being treated in the hospital and is expected to recover soon.

Several people were home at the time of the fire. All made it out of the home uninjured.

Petriga tells Eyewitness News a fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.