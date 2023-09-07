LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— What was supposed to be a fun day at the Luzerne County Fair was cut short as storms ripped through the fairgrounds leaving power outages and damage.

According to a Luzerne County Fair Board Member, there is currently no power on the fairgrounds.

Amanda Faneck, the board member, there were live wires on the grounds around 5:00 p.m. and UGI was working to repair them/

Faneck says vendor tents and products were blown away by the strong winds, and some vendors were practically flattened by the storm.

Faneck says they remain hopeful they will be able to reopen by Friday but are not sure at this time.

Their plan for tonight is to help all vendors clean up their stands and the fairgrounds according to Faneck.

This is a developing story, 28/22 News will have more on this as more informaiton is made available.