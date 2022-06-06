LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An investigation is underway in Luzerne County into the illegal purchases of firearms, and a local police station’s evidence locker is at the center of the investigation.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office is searching for several missing illegal firearms.

Their investigation uncovered Luzerne Borough Police possibly seized several of those firearms from a resident.

But the question remains, where are those firearms now?

Sam Sanguedolce, Luzerne County district attorney

“Firearms in the wrong hands are always a threat to the public,” says Sam Sanguedolce, Luzerne County District Attorney.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce says a Gun Violence Task Force Officer and other County Detectives are investigating the straw purchase of 19 firearms.

According to a search warrant… Donald Cool III, of Luzerne, was arrested in Monroe County on March 3, 2021, and was found in possession of 8 firearms and unlawful body armor.

A convicted felon, Cool is not allowed to possess firearms.

An investigation uncovered that at least 19 firearms were purchased by his girlfriend.

“She openly admitted she then transferred them to someone who she didn’t know at the time was not allowed to possess firearms, but you’re not allowed to purchase them firearms for someone else’s purposes,” says Luzerne County District Attorney.

The DA’s office received information from the witness that, in January, Luzerne Borough Police seized seven of the firearms involved in the investigation at a home on Vaughn Street.

They contacted Luzerne Borough Police to look for the weapons.

After several attempts, the Borough’s Police Department did not cooperate.

As a result, the District Attorney’s Office obtained a search warrant, a roadblock the Sanguedolce says is uncommon.

“It’s extremely uncommon. I realize they recently had a change in position of chief. I believe the chief has left their office, so it’s caused a little bit of consternation over there, it is my hope it wasn’t deliberate obstruction,” said DA Sanguedolce.

Sanguedolce says the Luzerne Borough Solicitor was a great help in getting detectives’ access.

However, many residents told Eyewitness News off-camera, that they are concerned about their safety, and this issue should have been disclosed by the mayor or council.

As of Monday night, the DA tells Eyewitness News a majority of the 19 firearms purchased illegally are still missing.

“I wish I could give more reassuring news which is why we are spending so many resources trying to locate these guns as quickly as possible,” said Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the borough for comment and have yet to hear back.

Donald Cool the third remains in the Monroe County Jail.

No other charges have been filed tonight.

The investigation is ongoing, Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.